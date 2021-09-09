Bp Plc Sells 3,727 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Bp Plc lowered its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $120.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.31 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.04 and a 12 month high of $123.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.99 and its 200 day moving average is $107.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on INFO shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.67.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

