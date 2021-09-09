Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,174 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 5.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 17.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 660,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $72,986,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 175,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,386,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,076,000 after buying an additional 24,749 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HRC. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hill-Rom to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

NYSE HRC opened at $151.69 on Thursday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $152.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.21 and a 200 day moving average of $117.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.