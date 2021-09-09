Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Altria Group by 263.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

MO stock opened at $50.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

