Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000.

AOR stock opened at $57.07 on Thursday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $57.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.26.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

