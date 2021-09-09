Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connolly Sarah T. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 12,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $38,117.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $154.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.22. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.