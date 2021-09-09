Brian Grassadonia Sells 3,728 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total value of $1,009,766.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,286,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Square alerts:

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total transaction of $984,662.84.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Brian Grassadonia sold 20,133 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $4,982,112.18.

SQ opened at $254.72 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.26 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.09 billion, a PE ratio of 223.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.80.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Square by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 11.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Square by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Square by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.85.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.