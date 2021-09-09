Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.21 billion-$30.21 billion.

Shares of Bridgestone stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.05. 39,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59. Bridgestone has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

BRDCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgestone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bridgestone from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

