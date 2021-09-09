Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Increased by SWS Partners

SWS Partners boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.15. 265,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,540,244. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $142.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

