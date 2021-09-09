BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $180.11 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,808,873 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 1.1% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.22% of Enbridge worth $180,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB remained flat at $$40.41 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 66,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313,754. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

