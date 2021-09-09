BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 214.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866,570 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.19% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $97,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 780.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 14,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 12,747 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 212,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,357,000 after buying an additional 180,400 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. Canal Insurance CO grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 28,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 18,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $57.71 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.06.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

