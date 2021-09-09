BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 88,135 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,135 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $50,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 134.7% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 12,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,512 shares of company stock worth $3,986,402. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.44. 232,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,036,545. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.92. The company has a market capitalization of $246.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

