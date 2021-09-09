BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 66,248 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 900,318 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 66,248 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises approximately 0.8% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $129,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Motco boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $457,039.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,645 shares of company stock valued at $7,494,875. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,534. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.16. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

