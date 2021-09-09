BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 42.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,008,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261,224 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $87,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 318.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. 52.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Shares of NYSE SJR traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,747. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.61.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.96%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.