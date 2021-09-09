Brokerages Anticipate Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Discovery posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $3.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $26.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $78.14.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 81.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1,147.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 87.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth $33,000. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

