Brokerages Anticipate Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.40. Exponent posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.11 million.

EXPO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $99,915.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,248 shares in the company, valued at $595,857.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $115.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,800. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $118.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

