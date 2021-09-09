Brokerages Anticipate Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Harley-Davidson posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

HOG stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $37.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,041. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

