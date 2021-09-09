Brokerages Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $114.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report sales of $114.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.08 million and the highest is $115.30 million. Physicians Realty Trust reported sales of $109.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $461.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $453.51 million to $476.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $496.10 million, with estimates ranging from $463.67 million to $549.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 77,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 998,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,652,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.62%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

