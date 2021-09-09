Brokerages Anticipate RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) will report $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $2.17. RenaissanceRe reported earnings per share of ($2.64) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 167%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full-year earnings of $11.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.26 to $11.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $16.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.19 to $18.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.71.

RNR opened at $153.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.33. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $142.61 and a fifty-two week high of $185.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 241.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,237,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,496,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,596,000 after acquiring an additional 63,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,151,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,212,000 after acquiring an additional 86,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 775,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,440,000 after acquiring an additional 330,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

