Brokerages Anticipate Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Million

Analysts expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) to announce $3.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. Spero Therapeutics posted sales of $4.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.80 million to $18.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.87 million, with estimates ranging from $16.90 million to $32.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 411.53%.

SPRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.52. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 44,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $787,030.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

