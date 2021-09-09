Brokerages Anticipate Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.55 Per Share

Analysts expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to post earnings of ($3.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.23) and the lowest is ($3.86). Vail Resorts posted earnings of ($3.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $8.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.82 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $292.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $208.46 and a 1 year high of $338.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.34 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total value of $29,492,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 322,838 shares in the company, valued at $103,876,354.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $548,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 387.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

