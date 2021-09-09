Brokerages Anticipate Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to Post $0.64 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.69. Yum China posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,286,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,369. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average is $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $69.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 208,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after buying an additional 41,816 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 166,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after buying an additional 126,220 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 776,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,950,000 after buying an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

