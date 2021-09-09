Brokerages Expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Income REIT.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16).

AIRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $70,417.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRC traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.77. The company had a trading volume of 395,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,082. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.73%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.