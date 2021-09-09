Brokerages Expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will post $43.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.09 million and the highest is $44.09 million. BlackRock TCP Capital reported sales of $42.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year sales of $169.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $168.21 million to $170.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $175.03 million, with estimates ranging from $173.83 million to $176.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TCPC shares. TheStreet downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter worth $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 107.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $818.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.92%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

