Brokerages Expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $962.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to announce sales of $962.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $940.07 million. Generac reported sales of $701.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.53.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,093 shares of company stock worth $8,873,940. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Generac by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Generac by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,202,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Generac by 1,002.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC stock traded up $12.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $455.24. 567,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. Generac has a 1-year low of $173.80 and a 1-year high of $460.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.39. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

