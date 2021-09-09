Brokerages Expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.11. Hexcel posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hexcel.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

HXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 66.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of Hexcel stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,288. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average is $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -216.44 and a beta of 1.52.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hexcel (HXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.