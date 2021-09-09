Brokerages Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to Post $1.99 EPS

Equities analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to announce $1.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year earnings of $7.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.00.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $3.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $488.33. 435,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,952. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.77. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $235.62 and a 12-month high of $505.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,443,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,803,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,504 shares of company stock valued at $36,941,301 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

