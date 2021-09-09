Brokerages Set 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) PT at $32.45

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.45.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EGHT shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EGHT traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,682. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $25,203.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,674.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 4,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $125,881.41. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,436.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,489 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $111,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.