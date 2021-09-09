Brokerages Set bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT at $27.00

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $17.87 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.61.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -12.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 4,861.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

