Brokerages Set BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) PT at $49.36

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.36.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

BWA opened at $42.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average of $47.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 160.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

