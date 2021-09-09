Brokerages Set Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Target Price at $48.48

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.48.

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.74. The stock had a trading volume of 67,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,937,209. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,142.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 612,165 shares of company stock worth $27,032,204 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

