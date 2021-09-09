Brokerages Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) PT at C$133.75

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$134.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCA shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$127.00 target price on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Shares of CCA traded down C$1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$115.40. 286,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,871. The company has a market cap of C$5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 14.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$118.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$117.85. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$89.90 and a 52 week high of C$123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C$2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$624.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$630.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 8.9300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.