Brokerages Set Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Target Price at €66.77

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €67.08 ($78.91).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Covestro in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Covestro in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Covestro in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of 1COV stock traded up €0.42 ($0.49) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €58.34 ($68.64). 1,017,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a 12-month low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 12-month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €55.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €56.34.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

