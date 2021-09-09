Brokerages Set Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Target Price at $15.75

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of EBC traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $18.67. 1,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.73 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,267,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,644,000 after buying an additional 801,595 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 13.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,470,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,387,000 after buying an additional 402,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after buying an additional 373,847 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,782,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,228,000 after buying an additional 21,351 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 15.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,765,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after buying an additional 372,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

