Brokerages Set Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Target Price at $92.29

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $74.00. 6,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,325. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 1-year low of $71.91 and a 1-year high of $101.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.49 and a 200-day moving average of $80.57.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,493 shares of company stock worth $2,735,797. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Incyte by 852.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Incyte by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

