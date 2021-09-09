Brokerages Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Price Target at GBX 4,875

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,875 ($63.69).

Several research firms recently issued reports on IHG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,600 ($73.16) to GBX 5,650 ($73.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, insider Daniela Barone Soares purchased 316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,722 ($61.69) per share, with a total value of £14,921.52 ($19,495.06).

LON IHG traded up GBX 44 ($0.57) on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,597 ($60.06). 643,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,608. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,671.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,915.75. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,697 ($48.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,568 ($72.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.42 billion and a PE ratio of -5,746.25.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

