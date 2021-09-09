Brokerages Set Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) PT at $59.33

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.33.

Several research firms have commented on OM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of OM stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.04. 703,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,608. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.25. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 11.82.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,890 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $144,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Nabeel Ahmed purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $37,130.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,967.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,358 shares of company stock worth $4,907,373 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 68,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

