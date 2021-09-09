Brokerages Set Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target at $97.89

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.33.

SPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $1,797,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $495,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,706 shares of company stock worth $17,644,698. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.01. 351,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,490. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.28 and a beta of 1.03. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $132.69.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

