Brokerages Set Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) PT at C$1.06

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SGY shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.30 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Shares of SGY stock opened at C$3.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.82. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.21 and a 12 month high of C$6.46. The stock has a market cap of C$282.10 million and a P/E ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.94.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$80.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 0.1489235 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surge Energy news, Director Robert Allen Leach acquired 124,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.46 per share, with a total value of C$557,039.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 364,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,626,378.12.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.