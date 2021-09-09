Brokerages Set Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Price Target at $11.57

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TUFN shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. 35.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,857. The company has a market cap of $404.47 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.57. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a negative net margin of 31.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.