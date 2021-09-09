Brokerages Set WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Price Target at C$22.81

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.81.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WIR.U shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment alerts:

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$21.72. 618,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,506. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$12.19 and a 1 year high of C$21.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.80.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.