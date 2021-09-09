Brokers Offer Predictions for Denison Mines Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Denison Mines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.10 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DML. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.11.

DML opened at C$1.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.43. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$2.29.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,550 shares in the company, valued at C$173,325. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,550 shares of company stock valued at $341,190.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.