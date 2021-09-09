Brokers Set Expectations for Centogene’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Centogene in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Centogene’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Centogene from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTG opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $205.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of -2.15. Centogene has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). Centogene had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Centogene by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Centogene during the second quarter worth $135,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Centogene during the second quarter worth $151,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Centogene by 213.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 12,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Centogene during the second quarter worth $195,000. 12.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

