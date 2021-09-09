Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.49

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$72.49 and last traded at C$72.36, with a volume of 32448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$71.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIP.UN shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$74.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.63.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

