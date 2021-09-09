Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.09. 4,468 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,203,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

In related news, Director Charles Cherington sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,094,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,860,208.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder George P. Denny III sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $1,204,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,749.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $44,000.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

