Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target Raised to $146.00 at KeyCorp

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.20% from the stock’s current price.

BRKS has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

BRKS opened at $89.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.35 and a 200 day moving average of $90.38. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,556. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

