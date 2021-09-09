Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Acquires New Stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRK. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Park National by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Park National by 48.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Park National by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Park National by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Park National by 130.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Park National alerts:

Separately, Boenning Scattergood raised Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Park National stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,344. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.24.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $115.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.98 million. Park National had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 32.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.44%.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.