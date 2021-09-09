Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,722,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Public Storage by 32.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Public Storage by 14.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.91.

PSA stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $329.03. 4,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $212.22 and a 1 year high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

