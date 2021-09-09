Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Decreases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.6% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total transaction of $47,077,639.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,251,475 shares in the company, valued at $25,449,038,586.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock valued at $257,735,592 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

LLY stock traded down $6.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $247.95. 50,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,527,843. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

