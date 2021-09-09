Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 28,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 118,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 58,291 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.74. 477,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,359,191. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

