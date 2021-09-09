Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.5% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,165,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 46.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.5% during the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 497,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,046,000 after purchasing an additional 59,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $60.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,076,863. The firm has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.03. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

